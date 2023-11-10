Bigg Boss 17, Episode 26 Written Update: Rinku Gets Immunity For the Coming Week

Bigg Boss 17 Day 25 written details for Wednesday, 8 November 2023, are here for the fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
In the new episode of Bigg Boss season 17, Samarth and Khanzaadi are seen having fun while they play the characters of an action movie. Later, Abhishek and Samarth are seen fighting where Samarth asks Abhishek to behave well. Vicky asks Isha to stay away from Abhishek since they have a pattern that's unhealthy. Isha makes Samarth understand that he needs to ignore Abhishek since he tries to bring problems between them. Sunny is seen talking to the camera where he makes fun of Samarth. Khanzaadi and Abhishek talk about the way their equation is being portrayed by the housemates wherein she says that she doesn't want to get used and Abhishek walks out. Khanzaadi is seen having a conversation with Vicky about her equation with Abhishek wherein she confesses that she has a soft corner for him. Mannara and Anurag are seen discussing Khanzaadi's made-up stories wherein Anurag feels that she lies a lot.
They also make fun of Samarth and they question Isha's liking. The next day housemates wake up to the Bigg Boss's anthem. Sana is sleeping again in the morning when the alarm is heard in the house. Munawar makes Mannara understand that she should apologize to Jigna and Rinku for the words she used for them. Vicky, Munawar, and Abhishek are seen sharing their childhood love stories. The housemates of house number 3 feel that Sana is lazy and makes excuses during house duties. Housemates are seen sitting together in the hall when Bigg Boss announces that there's a spirit in the house who can give powers to a girl from the house thus the sound of Ghungroo will be heard every now and Ankita, Sana, and Khanzaadi will decide a name from among themselves who will have the chance to remove three contestants from the race of getting the ultimate power.
The three girls will dress up in a costume and they will pretend to get ready in front of the mirror after which on the sound of the Ghungroo, one of the girls will go to the activity room, perform a dance and then throw Gulaal at three contestants to remove them from the race. In the first round, the girls choose Ankita and she chooses Aishwarya, Neil, and Munawar to remove them from the race of power.
Munawar seems disappointed with Ankita's decision and he confronts Ankita about the same. Sana goes for the second round where she chooses Vicky, Isha, and Abhishek to remove them from the race. In the third round, Khanzaadi removes Anurag, Samarth, and Sunny from the race for power. The three girls have an argument about who should go for the next round but Bigg Boss decides that they can perform together and then take the names of whom they want to remove from the race. Vicky tries to influence Ankita for which Bigg Boss sends him outside the activity room. Sana takes Navid's name, Ankita takes Mannara's name and Khanzaadi takes Arun's name.
In the last round, the girls choose Khanzaadi and she can remove either Rinku or Jigna from the race. Khanzaadi removes Jigna from the race. Rinku wins the power race. Bigg Boss announced what the actual power is- it was the immunity task that saved Rinku from the next week's nomination task. Ankita and Munawar are seen in an argument where Ankita confesses that she felt bad about his taunts. Navid feels that Sana is stupid and fake for using the reason to remove him from the power game.
