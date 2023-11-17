Bigg Boss 17 Episode 32, Written Updates: BB Diwali Bash Party Today; Details

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 32 written details for Thursday, 16 November 2023, are here for readers.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17 Episode 32 episode on Thursday, 16 November 2023, began with the BB House contestants waking up to the theme song. Mannara and Aishwarya are seen having a conversation about ration. Mannara says that the ration in Dum House got rotten because they stocked more than they needed. Khanzaadi speaks to Jigna and Rinku about their ration. Munawar was also sitting there and he said something to Khanzaadi.
Munawar and Khanzaadi get into an ugly fight. They start insulting each other and Jigna tries to stop the fight. While they are fighting, Mannara mocks Khanzaadi. Everyone says that Khanzaadi fights for no reason. Abhishek tries to stop her but they also fight. Abhishek says that he will stop her if she is wrong. Khanzaadi cries after her fight with Abhishek and Munawar.
Ankita consoles Khanzaadi and tells her she should stop them when they make fun of her and Abhishek. Khanzaadi says that she knows Abhishek is flirting with her for footage. When Khanzaadi comes to the lawn, she is triggered by the conversation that takes place among Aishwarya, Neil, Jigna, and others.
Soon, Bigg Boss announced that today he was going to arrange a Diwali Bash Party for the contestants. Everyone gets excited and Bigg Boss continues with his announcement. He says that there is a twist in the party. He is going to send cards and only the names written on the cards will be invited to the party.
Later, Vicky and Isha have a conversation about the party. Isha says that the ones who will not be invited are the strongest contestants. She says it in a funny way to Vicky and both of them laugh. The contestants patiently wait for their names to be called out.
One by one the invitation cards come in and the names are announced. Towards the end, it is seen that everyone is invited to the party. Bigg Boss asks Isha whether she feels all the contestants are weak. She says that she was joking and did not mean whatever she said. She was trying to boost others.
After the paparazzi session was over, Bigg Boss announced another twist in the party. He said that he would conduct a card competition and the winners would get a ration as a prize. He is going to select three contestants from each makaan and give them three cards. The cards will contain pictures of other contestants and they have to describe their bad qualities.
He is also going to select two judges for each round who will decide the winner. The game begins and the selected contestants play the game as per rules. The winner for the first round was Mannara followed by Ankita.
Khanzaadi seemed disappointed because Arun and Abhishek made fun of her health. Ankita and Vicky try to console her by saying this is just a game. Munawar also tries to comfort Khanzaadi. Then they go to collect the ration and distribute it among the houses.
Abhishek and Munawar get into a small argument while distributing the ration. Isha and Abhishek say that Munawar always tries to be a bigger person and others misunderstand them. Outside, Vicky, Khanzaadi, and Ankita are seen having a conversation.
Isha and Abhishek also talk where the former says that he has said the correct points today. Inside the house, Samarth and Isha get into an argument. Samarth seems to have a problem with Isha and Abhishek's bond. He disrespects Isha and she says that he should not talk to her like that. Isha also says that she is good friends with Abhishek.
Mannara and Munawar have a conversation on the lawn. Mannara seems upset because someone said she is using Munawar in the show. She says that she never used her relatives so why will she use Munawar. The latter says that he knows their bond is strong and other opinions do not matter.
The episode for today ends with Ankita having a conversation with Arun and Sunny. They talk about Abhishek's behaviour and his aggression. That's all for today. Keep following this space if you want to know more about Bigg Boss and what's going on inside the house.
