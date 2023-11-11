Bigg Boss 17 Episode 27, Written Episode: Samarth & Sunny's Ugly Face Off

Bigg Boss 17: Know what happened in the episode on Friday, 10 November 2023, here.
In the new episode of Bigg Boss season 17, Abhishek is seen convincing Khanzaadi after the task. Mannara is seen discussing with the Dum housemates about the behavior of Munawar and he removes the weaker link in the game and later starts showing his true colors by nominating his friends like Ankita and Vicky. Neil talks to Isha about how Vicky never tried to be friends with him but she should not be used in their game. Abhishek teases Mannara for her friendship with Munawar indirectly. Sana and Navid are seen talking to each other after their fight and Sana apologizes to him. Aishwarya asks Neil to keep his distance from Vicky since he might play the same game with him as he did with Aishwarya. Vicky is seen talking to Sana and he is trying to mend their equation. Abhishek shares with Anurag how he has had hyper issues because of Isha.
The next morning, housemates wake up to the Bigg Boss anthem. Vicky makes fun of how Sana removed Navid from the race but he is still friends with Sana and later they get into a fight. On the other side, Abhishek and Khanzaadi get into a fun banter and Anurag feels that their equation seems scripted. Isha and Anurag feel that Khanzaadi should take a stand for her equation with Abhishek. Ankita is seen taunting Mannara on different occasions for the day since she called her 'fake' during the task. Ankita also tells everyone how Mannara calls Khanzaadi characterless and she is dumb for saying such things. Ankita again goes and tells Khanzaadi how Mannara called her characterless and they both are seen fighting regarding the same.
Sunny and Samarth get into a fight over who is lying about what Navid said to Sana during the fight and Vicky makes fun of the miscommunication. Sana asks Navid to respect the friendship and talk alone. People came to know that Sunny lied to Sana about Navid abusing her and Ankita feels he should fight with Aishwarya like he is behind Sana. Mannara feels like going home and Abhishek tries to convince her to work on her language. Samarth, Sunny, and Arun get into an ugly fight over Samarth's behavior of revealing their conversations to others. Mannara is seen crying in the corner since she feels targeted and she wishes to go home.
Sana feels that Anurag backstabs her own friends. There's a new brand task in the home by Tresemme which has divided the females into 3 groups- Sana and Mannara, Ankita and Khanzaadi, and Aishwarya and Isha. They will use the products and recreate the 6 hairstyles on the board. Jigna and Rinku will choose the best pair and give them the hamper. Jigna and Rinku chose Team B of Ankta and Khanzaadi as the winner. Arun and Sunny confront Munawar about how Anurag told them about his divorce and Munawar feels he can't stop people from talking. Later, Munawar and Mannara are seen having a conversation when she cries and feels cornered. Munawar consoles her and makes her understand. Later, they are seen having a fun banter.
