Bigg Boss 17 Episode 27, Written Episode: Samarth & Sunny's Ugly Face Off

The next morning, housemates wake up to the Bigg Boss anthem. Vicky makes fun of how Sana removed Navid from the race but he is still friends with Sana and later they get into a fight. On the other side, Abhishek and Khanzaadi get into a fun banter and Anurag feels that their equation seems scripted. Isha and Anurag feel that Khanzaadi should take a stand for her equation with Abhishek. Ankita is seen taunting Mannara on different occasions for the day since she called her 'fake' during the task. Ankita also tells everyone how Mannara calls Khanzaadi characterless and she is dumb for saying such things. Ankita again goes and tells Khanzaadi how Mannara called her characterless and they both are seen fighting regarding the same.

Sunny and Samarth get into a fight over who is lying about what Navid said to Sana during the fight and Vicky makes fun of the miscommunication. Sana asks Navid to respect the friendship and talk alone. People came to know that Sunny lied to Sana about Navid abusing her and Ankita feels he should fight with Aishwarya like he is behind Sana. Mannara feels like going home and Abhishek tries to convince her to work on her language. Samarth, Sunny, and Arun get into an ugly fight over Samarth's behavior of revealing their conversations to others. Mannara is seen crying in the corner since she feels targeted and she wishes to go home.