Bigg Boss 17 Episode 31, Written Details: Nomination Special Task Happens Today

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 31 written updates for Wednesday, 15 November 2023 are here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17 Episode 31 aired on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, and it started with the BB House contestants waking up to the anthem. Mannara says that she thinks Munawar has changed. Suddenly, Bigg Boss announces that the nomination special task will take place and because this is Diwali week, there will be a twist. He asks Vicky Jain to gather all the housemates in the activity area.
Vicky does not let Ankita take a shower and asks her to go to the activity room immediately. Bigg Boss teases Vicky that he gave Khanzaadi time to iron her clothes but did not let Ankita shower. This caused a tiff between Ankita and Vicky where the former says that she understands Vicky treats Khanzaadi as his sister.
Soon, the nominations task begins and Bigg Boss announces the rules of the game. Each contestant has to name two contestants for the nominations and give a reason. They have to blow the diya after stating the reason. He also says that Anurag and Rinku will be safe from the nominations today.
The nominations task starts and every contestant names two of their housemates. Few of the contestants get into a fight after nominating their housemates. At the end of the task, a few contestants get nominated and they are Ankita, Sunny, Khanzaadi, and Anurag.
Outside, Vicky is having a conversation with Arun, Sunny, and Anurag about Sana. They are annoyed that Sana nominated Sunny and want to ask her the reason behind her decision. When they go to ask Sana about her decision, she says that she feels she is right.
After some time, Isha and Samarth have a conversation where the former asks whether she has done something that has annoyed him. Samarth replies that she has not done anything. Isha asks whether he is annoyed that she did not nominate Mannara. He says that he did not expect her to make this decision.
Vicky and Ankita have a conversation about their differences. Ankita tries to make him understand that she needs his time. Vicky says that he is here to play the game and he will give her time when needed. Ankita replies that she is unwell physically and mentally. She had to go for a blood test to check whether she was pregnant.
Both of them have a long conversation but they don't seem to understand each other. After some time, Munawar announces that there is a surprise for Makaan No 1 contestants. They will be given the Galaxy Chocolate Box keys and they can eat a chocolate whenever they want.
We see Abhishek trying to talk to Khanzaadi. Mannara tries to tease Khanzaadi by flirting with Abhishek. However, Abhishek says that she shouldn't do that and he has never flirted with her. Khanzaadi watches everything quietly.
Later, Isha tries to explain to Sana that her decision to nominate Sunny was wrong. Sana snaps at her and tells her that she will do what she thinks is right. Isha says that she has never accepted her mistakes and whenever somebody tries to explain to her, she does not listen.
Vicky listens to the conversation from a distance and tells Ankita that this is Sana's flaw. She never listens to people when they try to correct her. On the other hand, Abhishek is trying to have a conversation with Khanzaadi. He asks whether her friendship with him was only for the chocolate. He also says that if she feels like laughing she should not hide it. He knows she wants to talk to him.
Later, Isha and Ankita have a conversation about Vicky where Ankita explains to Isha about their situation. Sana goes to Sunny and Arun to ask for forgiveness. She says that she has realised her mistake. Sunny says that he cannot forgive her this time. She has betrayed him twice. Arun also agrees and says that she does not deserve forgiveness.
Ankita gets to know that Mannara is using her name and saying that she is distributing chocolates to everyone. The episode for Wednesday comes to an end here.
