Bigg Boss 17, Episode 25 Update: Aishwarya Gets Into a Fight With Abhishek

After the first round, house number 1 has the most number of food items. The second round has Aishwarya and Arun as participants wherein Arun is the troll. Housemates from house 2 are seen cheering for Arun. Housemates from House 2 make a decision in favor of Arun. The third round has Isha and Anurag wherein Anurag points out how Isha is Ankita 2.0 and is dependable on Samarth and Abhishek. House number 2 takes a decision in favor of Anurag. Anurag and Samarth are seen fighting since Samarth feels that Anurag talked about Isha's character which doesn't show good of him.

Bigg Boss allows Abhishek to use the ration from house number 1 but the ration will be taken inside the houses only after the ration of last week is submitted in the store room. Aishwarya and Ankita get into a fight over coffee since she feels that Aishwarya has it. Mannara is seen crying in the corner and asks Bigg Boss to call her into the confession room. Later Ankita is seen consoling Mannara. Mannara says she can't stand characterless girls in the house and she's done with fights and conspiracies in the house. Munawar and Mannara are trying to have a conversation about Mannara's mood. Munawar makes it clear that he doesn't want to fight with Mannara. Jigna and Rinku decide not to cook due to which there's a tiff in house number 2. Abhishek feels that Aishwarya doesn't work as much as others and Aishwarya confronts it with other housemates. Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Neil get into a fight over the issue of who works more.