Bigg Boss 17, Day 23 Written Episode: Ankita & Neil Get Into An Ugly Fight

Ankita, Neil, and Aishwarya hide the stolen food items when Neil and his wife get into an argument and are seen screaming at each other which makes the entire house gather in house number 1. Later the couple is seen consoling each other and hugging it out. The screen flashes a news about a jinn being in the house who will fulfill a few orders. Jigna and Rinku tease Mannara and Munawar about their flirtation but Munawar makes it clear that they are only good friends whose behavior can affect each other. Bigg Boss asks the entire house to gather at the Chowk to discuss about the nomination task. The house number 1 housemates are asked to come for the nomination task. Each member is asked to nominate 2 contestants from their house. Neil nominates Vicky for being a good competitor and Ankita since she comes in between while her husband and Neil argue. Abhishek nominates Aishwarya for being weak while Ankita for being dominating and strong competition.

On the other side, housemates confront Anurag about how he talks about others behind their backs and his own housemates get angry at him for that. Isha nominates Neil for the least conversation and Ankita for keeping grudges. Ankita nominates Neil for getting a reality check and Aishwarya for not getting Vicky's jokes. Aishwarya nominates Ankita and Vicky for getting into arguments with them every now and then. Vicky nominates Aishwarya for their one-sided friendship during which both the couples get into a spat. He also nominates Neil for having a few differences.