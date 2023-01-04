Bigg Boss 16, 4 January Episode 96 Written Update: BB Fair Ration Task

Bigg Boss 16, 4 January 2023 Wednesday, E96 Full Written Update.
(Photo: iStock)
Bigg Boss 16, Wednesday, 4 January 2023 E96 Full Written Update: The episode starts with MC Stan saying he wants to exit voluntarily. Sajid says why will you take voluntary exit, go and slap her. He goes angrily to fight with Archana.
Sajid and Shiv try to calm him down. Stan says Bigg Boss and others are biased towards Archana. Sumbul, Shiv, Sajid, and Nimrit try to feed him but he doesn't agree. Instead, he goes to the washroom and cries. Stan says if Archana was not a girl, I would have dragged him by hair.
Sajid tells Stan it was you who took Archana's class and you are angry. He goes to the kitchen and kicks something. Sajid tells him we are your brothers and friends not babysitters and you should understand that.
Archana cries and tells Soundarya that she was not like this. She says has become furious in this house because everyone instigates her. Archana says her mother left her husband because of her and she is tired and doesn't want to do anything in the house now.
Bigg Boss anthem plays. All contestants sing and dance but Archana seems upset. Soundarya hugs her and tells her to start a new day with smile and change her mood.
Sajid tells Sumbul that I want to stole an egg. Sumbul says I will do that for you. Nimrit says it is wrong but Sumbul says it is okay we are just stealing the food. She goes to one of the rooms and steals an egg and keeps that in her pocket.
Soundarya tells Sajid, Nimrit, and Sumbul that Archana was crying whole night. Nimrit says she is just acting and wants to make the show about her. Sajid says Archana disturbed Stan and he has gone back to his shell but it is not good because he is an asset for the show because of his fan following.
Soundarya tells Shalin that we both irritate each other. Shalin says we have kept boundaries between us. Shalin asks Sumbul what does she think, she replies that she thinks she will go and she would go happily. Shalin says yes I know you must be tired.
Abdu covers his head with a towel and plays with Shiv saying she is Abdu Leela and wants to go on a long drive with him. Shiv tells him that you are so beautiful. Both laugh.
Abdu talks to Stan and tells him do not be sad because the show is like this and people will irritate you. Shalin tells Tina, Sreejita, and Priyanka that whoever will get chicken should pass that to me. Priyanka says you should ask proudly like a friend but do not barter.
Soundarya tells Archana that Stan's friends told me that he was extremely affected by your fight. She says he must be because he used bad words and in my constituency people will beat him with slippers.
Abdu tells Tina to clean the kitchen on behalf of Sumbul because she is unwell. She refuses and says that her friends should do so. Stan says that he will do on behalf of Sumbul.
Abdu asks Sreejita to do her duty but she says her knee is injured and she can't do. Tina says that his friends have taught him and he does whatever they tell him.
Bigg Boss calls all the contestants into the living room. Bigg Boss asks contestants have you ever been to a fair and everyone says yes. Bigg Boss says there is a Bigg Boss fair in the garden area for your entertainment.
Bigg Boss says that this fair has been set up for your ration. You will play a game after prompting by me. Every time you will win a game, you will be asked to open a door. Behind one door there is ration, behind other door there will be cold drinks and behind third door there will be nothing. The winner will decide which door he/she should open.
The first game is balloon game. Contestants will pick balloons and poke it whoever will get a a chit labelled as 'Ab Apki Baari' will be allowed to open a door of his/her choice. Priyanka, Sreejita, Shiv, and Archana go and start poking the balloons. Sreejita gets the 'Ab Apki Baari' chit and she chooses door number 1. There is nothing behind the door.
Bigg Boss announces that whatever is behind the door 2 and 3 will be taken by other housemates.
On stall 2 there are many lollypops hidden in the hay. Whoever will get a candy lollypop will get to choose a door of his/her choice. Tina gets the candy lollypop and she chooses door number 1 and there is nothing behind the door.
On stall number 3 there is a bottle of fortune. Contestants have to spin the bottle and the person towards which the bottle will be pointed will get a chance to open the door of his/her choice. Abdu spins the bottle and the it stops near MC Stan and he is asked to open a door of his choice. Stan chooses door number 1 but there is nothing behind it.
On Stall 4 there are cars. Each contestant will choose a car and label it with his/her name. There will be car racing and whoever wins it will be allowed to open a door of his/her choice. Sumbul wins the race and chooses door number 3. There are cold drinks behind it.
Bigg Boss that the task is over and he hasn't seen any boring fair like this before. He says if you guys will keep sulking and being sad then you will never win any task.
Bigg Boss says that you guys will have to survive on just one basket of ration the entire week. Priyanka says Bigg Boss had created a great set up but Stan and Archana spoiled it. Archana gets angry and scolds her saying talk to my feet.
Archana cries and talks to herself saying she is also a human being and can also get hurt. Housemates start distributing the ration among themselves. Sajid leaves angrily saying these are dirty people and they don't let Abdu talk.
Stan talks to Sumbul saying I am extremely sad because I said bad about Bigg Boss unintentionally and that is why I wanted to go into the confession room. Sumbul says If you have realized your mistake then it is okay.
Shalin talks to Tina and Priyanka saying he doesn't want to act good just for camera. He tells Priyanka I am not talking to you because of footage. Priyanka gets angry and says she doesn't need to do anything for camera.
Sajid tells Sumbul that Priyanka and Tina has made Shalin their servant. He says you should thank me because it released you from Shalin's clutches.
MC Stan wants to give his ration to housemates because he thinks they could not earn ration because of him. Sajid and Nimrit tells him he can't do that because it is their ration as well.
Tina steals chocolates from the garden area and Bigg Boss reprimands her for stealing and tells her to keep it back. Nimrit says she steals things and then accuses us during the task.
Shiv and Stan are enjoying in the jacuzzi and Sajid, Nimrit, Sumbul, and Stan are having fun also. Shalin makes fun of Tina about hiding food. Both get into a tiff.
Soundarya tells Sajid, Sumbul, and Nimrit that Bigg Boss took a good class of Tina today for spreading negativity.
Tina tells Shalin that he is too much desperate to stay in the show. Shalin says please don't portray me wrong. He says let us not dig past mistakes and start a new. Shalin says I care for you and I am trying to improve myself for you.
The episode ends here.
Check this space regularly for daily written updates of Bigg Boss 16.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)