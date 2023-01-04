Bigg Boss 16, 4 January Episode 96 Written Update: BB Fair Ration Task

Bigg Boss 16, Wednesday, 4 January 2023 E96 Full Written Update: The episode starts with MC Stan saying he wants to exit voluntarily. Sajid says why will you take voluntary exit, go and slap her. He goes angrily to fight with Archana.

Sajid and Shiv try to calm him down. Stan says Bigg Boss and others are biased towards Archana. Sumbul, Shiv, Sajid, and Nimrit try to feed him but he doesn't agree. Instead, he goes to the washroom and cries. Stan says if Archana was not a girl, I would have dragged him by hair.

Sajid tells Stan it was you who took Archana's class and you are angry. He goes to the kitchen and kicks something. Sajid tells him we are your brothers and friends not babysitters and you should understand that.