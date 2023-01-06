Bigg Boss 16, 6 January Episode 98 Written Update: Shanivaar Ka Vaar With Salman

Bigg Boss 16, 6 January 2023 Episode 98 Full Written Update.
(Photo: Colors Tv Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, 6 January 2023 Full Written Update: The episode starts with an argument between Shalin and Priyanka. Nimrit tells Soundarya that I think Priyanka has realized her friendship with Shalin is not good. Soundarya replies that it is just fake.
Shalin tells Tina that Salman always says Priyanka is irritating and she actually is. Tina says she is your friend and you should not say this about her.
Housemates are given a task in which they have to tell whose image is blur in the house and they have to spray foam on that person. Archana says Tina and Shalin's image is blur in this house because there is no clarity about their relationship. Archana sprays foam on Tina and Shalin's face.
Soundarya also names Shalin and Tina and applies foam on their faces. Sumbul and Nimrit also take Shalin's name and apply foam on his face. Shiv says Shalin's personality is unclear and that is why he thinks his image is blur and therefore applies foam on his face.
MC Stan says Tina's image is blur because I couldn't understand her personality yet. He applies foam on her face. Tina replies I always put efforts in our friendship but you don't give me time.
Abdu takes Shalin's name by saying he is almost all the time acting and faking out. He applies foam on Shalin's face.
Sajid calls Sreejita confusing and says according to him her image is blur. He applies foam on her face.
Sreejita takes Archana's name and calls her unpredictable. She also takes Sumbul's name and feels her emotions are inexpressive. Sreejita applies foam on Archana and Sumbul.
Priyanka takes Shalin's name saying he is unpredictable and confusing. She tries to apply foam on his foam but the later throws away the foam can and both get into a heated argument.
Tina also takes Shalin's name saying Shalin is himself confused and makes me confused too. She applies foam on his face.
Shalin takes Nimrit's name and says she isn't constant in her relations and often changes her friends. He applies foam on her face. Shalin also takes Archana's name and says she is the only person in this house who has hurt me a lot, and applies foam on her face.
Nimrit tells Tina why do you reconcile with Shalin after fighting. Tina says he apologizes and then I am left with no option.
Sajid tells Shiv that Tina and Shalin always fight on weekend ka vaar just to fetch votes and grab audience attention.
Nimrit tells Sreejita that not only Shalin is wrong and confused but Tina is also.
Soundarya tells Archana that Shalin and Tina's drama always starts on weekend ka vaar so that they will be saved from nominations.
Shalin requests Tina to give her a friendly hug. She denies saying he never cares and respects her. Tina tells Shalin that you always want to portray me a negative person.
Sajid schools Sumbul about crying all the time. She gets angry but Sajid tries to console her, however she still walks away.
Salman Khan talks to contestants and wishes them Happy New Year. Salman says it has been almost a week since we talked so I want to talk to you, especially the three persons who wanted to talk to Bigg Boss and these are - Tina, Shalin, and Stan.
Salman says first he will talk to Tina. He asks Tina is she playing in the Bigg Boss and she replies positively. Archana and Soundarya said Tina is playing love game with Shalin.
Sajid says Tina and Shalin's relationship is of convenience. Tina refuses and says she is not in love with Shalin and will never fall for him.
Salman Khan tells Tina that she is confusing Shalin because she sometimes says yes and sometimes no. Tina says I told Shalin that nothing can happen between us. Salman says then why were you guys dancing intimately on New Year.
Salman tells Tina that you have been provided privileges in this house and still you are not understanding the game.
Salman tells Tina that Bigg Boss called all contestants into confession room and asked them about your relation with Shalin and everybody said it is fake.
Salman Khan asks Shalin that does he like Tina and he replies yes. He then asks same question to Tina and she says that I only like him as a friend. Salman says you were closely dancing with Shalin and told him that you are making me fall in love with you but still you are in denial that you love him. He says if you are playing games then say it openly.
Shalin tells Salman that please do not be hard on Tina and everyone including Salman feels that he is overacting. Salman tells Shalin that I was talking in your favor why are you trying to earn brownie points. He replies I want to talk to you in person. Salman says talk in front of everyone because this episode will anyways go on air.
Salman advises Shalin to wake up and understand the things that are going around him. He tells Tina that if you love Shalin then say it and if you don't then don't give him the impression, and just be clear.
Salman tells Tina that Shalin always supports you and saved you twice from nominations then why do you think he is confused. Salman says, Tina do not think about this and leaves.
Tina cries and Priyanka consoles her saying whatever Salman Khan said is for her good. Sreejita and Soundarya explain Shalin that he is wrong and the way he answered Salman Khan was stupid.
Sajid tells Shalin that he acts stupid. He replies that I am not being naïve and it is just I love Tina.
Sumbul tells Shiv, Stan, and Sajid that Shalin and Tina are smart. Stan and Shiv said Shalin is so stupid that he tried to act smart in front of Salman Khan.
Salman Khan says there is no love story between Tina and Shalin and even if there is, it is weird. He says we could not talk to Stan and Archana today because the entire episode was about Shalin and Tina. Salman Khan said that tomorrow we will discuss with Stan and Archana and also we will call their parents to know about their upbringing.
The episode ends here.
Check this space regularly for daily written updates of Bigg Boss 16.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)