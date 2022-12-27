Birthday Boy Salman Khan's Funniest Moments From 'Bigg Boss' Over the Years

Salman Khan's funniest moments from Bigg Boss.
(Photo Courtesy: Bigg Boss)
Superstar Salman Khan took over as the host of the popular television reality show Bigg Boss in 2010. The show's popularity has only risen ever since, and currently, it is midway through its 16th season. From developing a great bond with the contestants to laughing and crying with them, Salman proved that he is the most lovable host on television today.
On his 57th birthday, we recall some of his funniest moments from the show over the years:
In Bigg Boss 13, when Anil Kapoor came to the show to promote his film, Malang, his co-star Disha Patani gave Salman and Anil a task to recreate the iconic slow-motion fight sequence from Andaz Apna Apna. Being such great actors, the duo left everyone in splits with their hilarious acting!
During the 14th season, Salman Khan invited a gang of choreographers including Punit Pathak, Yusuf Khan, Shakti Mohan and filmmaker Remo D'souza to the Bigg Boss house. The guests made Salman perform the signature step of 'Garmi' and Salman lit-e-rally slayed it!
When actor Sunny Deol visited the Bigg Boss house in its 7th season, Salman made sure he had a fun and memorable time. He made Sunny recall an embarrassing memory from his shooting days for Darr, where he literally ripped off his own pants out of rage.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
In Bigg Boss 13, contestant Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz visited the house and made everyone laugh with his hilarious banter, including the host of the show. During their conversation, Shahbaz cracked a joke about Bigg Boss and his mic which made Salman laugh till he cried.
In Bigg Boss 12, when Salman invited Shah Rukh Khan to the show, the duo decided to play a little prank on the contestants. Salman challenged Deepak Thakur to translate Shah Rukh's iconic 'Itni Shiddat' dialogue from Om Shanti Om in English, and the result was hilarious!
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
In the 15th season of the show, Salman invited his then co-actor Bhagyashree and her son, Abhimanyu Dasani, to visit the Bigg Boss house. During their conversation, Abhimanyu asked Salman to tell him an unknown fact about his mother. Salman recounted a silly episode from his shooting days with the actor, during which she passed out twice on the sets and he had to carry her. They also reenacted their song from Maine Pyaar Kiya.
When Hindustani Bhau, a contestant in the show, revealed that he is a big Sanjay Dutt fan, Salman decided to play a silly prank on him. The actor pretended to be on a call with Sanjay Dutt to get a hilarious response from him.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Salman had some amusing job recommendations for contestant Swami Om during the Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss 10. Om had revealed in an episode that he wanted to try out different professions, so Salman made his job easier. The actor displayed a series of morphed images featuring Om in various occupations. In one of them, Om was dressed as the President of the United States, which left everyone in splits.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Salman had also invited actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon to his show. During their conversation, Salman claimed that he can perform more than 60 'thumkas' in a minute. And he successfully proved it, because everyone else lost track of the count after the first twenty.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who are also close friends of Salman, were invited to the show. During the episode, Kajol decided to test her husband's honesty with a lie-detecting chair, as he is a 'big liar' according to her. When the crew actually brought in the chair, Salman's reaction was priceless!
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
