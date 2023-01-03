Bigg Boss 16, 3 January Episode 95 Written Update: Ruckus in Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss 16, 3 January E95 Full Written update: The episode starts with Bigg Boss anthem. Shalin and Tina are sharing some mushy moments. Tina calls Shalin mean for not passing her the protein shake.

In the kitchen, Archana and Tina get into a verbal spat. Tina calls Archana cheap and low mentality person.

Soundarya, Nimrit, and Archana bitch about Tina. Nimrit tells Soundarya not to get personal. Soundarya says Tina called me and Archana lesbian but she is trying to hide her relationship with Shalin.

Priyanka, Archana, and Sreejita mock Archana and accuse her of faking friendship with Shiv and his group for getting votes. Sajid says Priyanka and others are wrong because when they mock Archana she becomes famous and fetches audience attention.