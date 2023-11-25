Rajasthan Elections LIVE: Voting Concludes With Over 68% Turnout

Rajasthan Voting LIVE: 'BJP Will Vanish,' Says Ashok Gehlot; Vasundhara Raje Flags 'Undercurrent'
Rajasthan Elections 2023 Live: Voting for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan concluded on Saturday, 25 November, with several key leaders including chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, state BJP chief CP Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, and others having cast their ballots.
The state saw a voter turnout of 68.24% till 5:00 pm. The Election Commission will announce the final voting turnout by Sunday.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to 'create a record' by voting in high numbers, Raje warned CM Ashok Gehlot of an 'undercurrent against the Congress party' that will reflect in the results on 3 December.
The ruling Congress centred its campaign on several welfare schemes and seven guarantees announced by party, while the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government of corruption and infighting.
CM Ashok Gehlot at his ancestral home in Sardarpur before he cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency.
Former CM Vasundhara Raje cast her vote in Jhalrapatan.
CM Ashok Gehlot at his ancestral home in Sardarpur before he cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency.
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and his family show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jodhpur district.
BJP MP from Rajsamand and candidate for Vidyadhar Nagar Assembly seat, Diya Kumari shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur.
Voters takes selfie with their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Beawar district.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots wife Sunita Gehlot with Vaibhav Gehlots wife Himanshi Gehlot shows ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the Rajasthan Assembly election, in Jodhpur.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party president Hanuman Beniwal during casting his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly election, at his native village Barangaon, in Nagaur district.
Girdhar Vyas, who claims to have the longest moustache in the world, shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bikaner.
Women voters show their ink-marked finger after casting votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bharatpur district.
People stand in a queue to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly election, in Bharatpur.
People wait to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly election, in Pushkar.
An elderly voter at a voting centre to cast her vote for the Rajasthan Assembly election, in Pushkar.
A woman voter at a polling station to cast her vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Pushkar.
Addressing the media, CM Ashok Gehlot said that the BJP will 'vanish for five years' after polling concludes on 25 November.
Congresss leader Sachin Pilot said that the voters have reeled under unemployment and inflation for 10 years of the BJP's rule at the Centre.
PM Narendra Modi posted on X to say: "I request all the voters to create a new record of voting by exercising their franchise in maximum numbers. On this occasion, my best wishes to all the young friends of the state who are going to vote for the first time."
Key candidates of the Congress include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Govind Singh Dotasra.
Key candidates of the BJP include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and sitting MLA Satish Poonia, and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.
Apart from the Congress and the BJP, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have also fielded candidates in the polls.
Elections for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly are scheduled to take place on Saturday, 25 November. Polling will begin at 7:00 AM and end at 6:00 PM.
Key candidates of the Congress include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Govind Singh Dotasra.
Key candidates of the BJP include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and sitting MLA Satish Poonia.
"They killed my son. I want justice," Nayeema Parveen, 34, repeated these sentences in loop, as she sat inside her home in Jaipur's Ramganj area on a cold October evening.
"He was returning from his nani's house along with his younger brother when they attacked him. They cracked open his skull and kept abusing him throughout, calling him a miyan...," Parveen alleged as she burst into tears.
On 29 September, her eldest son Mohammad Iqbal, 17, succumbed to his injuries in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital after he was attacked by a mob following an accident near city's Subhash Chowk area.
As per the 2011 census, 13.48 percent of Rajasthan's population belong to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. They are mostly concentrated in the districts of Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, and Pratapgarh in southern Rajasthan, and Chittorgarh in western Rajasthan.
Over the past decades, tribal issues such as implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), demand for the tribal state of Bhil Pradesh, and food security have remained key issues among the tribals as they voted for either the Congress or BJP, two main political parties in the state.
"Both Congress and BJP took us for granted. They are indifferent towards our issues. For instance, when a Kanhaiya Lal case happens, both these parties rush to help the family and provide financial relief to them. Case is also fast-tracked. But in cases such as that of Kartik Bhil's, they go completely silent," Katara said as he explained the political vacuum that led to the formation of BAP.
"It's all about the money. Whoever has money, has the question paper. Those who have it, they pay Rs 5 lakh, Rs 20 lakh. I don't think I am weak in studies, but I feel lost before the system," said Kavi Karauli (29), a government job aspirant from Rajasthan's Karauli district.
Aspiring to be a school teacher, Kavi is one of the three siblings who grew up in a poor farming family in Karauli's Todabhim tehsil. Over the past decade, he has taken up several odd jobs, including daily wage labour, to fund his education. Through the years, Kavi has also appeared for several competitive exams for government jobs.
However, like lakhs of government job aspirants in the poll-bound state riddle by unemployment, Kavi has been a victim to paper leak scandals marring these exams at least twice.
"It is the son of Tonk who is making a national leader go from door-to-door for votes," said Ajit Singh Mehta, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate challenging Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan's Tonk constituency.
For Mehta, going up against Pilot in the upcoming elections is a big gamble considering the margin with which Pilot won the seat in 2018 - over 54,000 votes in a constituency of 2.45 lakh voters. Mehta had won the seat for the party in 2013.
The former MLA, however, pointed out Pilot's changed approach with a 'door-to-door' campaign, an observation that some of Tonk's voters echo as well. One of their key complaints against Pilot was the "difficulty of access to their MLA for five years."
Pilot's approach, however, is being seen as a way to counter an anti-incumbent undercurrent against the former deputy chief minister among key sections of his voters that ensured his massive victory last time.
Polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly began at 7:00 AM on Saturday, 25 November, with 52.5 million voters expected to cast ballots across the state.
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary cast his ballot at a polling station in Baytu, Barmer during the Rajasthan election.
"This is a festival of democracy. We all have cast votes for BJP for freedom from corruption, increasing crime, increasing incidents of rape and appeasement in Rajasthan. Congress government will never come to power in the state in future because people of the state have suffered a lot in the last five years. BJP will definitely get more than 150 seats," he told news agency ANI.
Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the electorate of Rajasthan to turn out in maximum numbers and cast their ballots.
"Voting will be held today for Rajasthan Assembly elections. I request all the voters to create a new record of voting by exercising their franchise in maximum numbers. On this occasion, my best wishes to all the young friends of the state who are going to vote for the first time," he said in a post in Hindi.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that he was confident that the Congress would get another chance to govern the state.
"We will get the number required to form the government. People here want to vote for those who deliver and stay committed," he told news agency ANI.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal cast his ballot in a polling booth under the Bikaner East constituency.
"BJP will form a strong government in Rajasthan. We can see the power of democracy here as women in large numbers have turned up to cast their vote," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot cast his ballot at a polling booth in Jaipur.
"I hope people will use their right to vote today. I hope the public will make the right decision by looking at our vision for the state for the next 5 years," he said while addressing the press.
"I think Congress will form the government again with a comfortable majority. People want to change the tradition (to change government alternatively). Public's sentiment is with the Congress," Pilot added.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Jhalrapatan Vasundhara Raje cast her ballot at a polling booth in Jhalawar.
"I also agree with him (Ashok Gehlot) that there is an undercurrent. But he will recognise the undercurrent on the 3 December and the undercurrent will make it very clear that it is in favour of the BJP," she told the media.
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat cast his vote at a polling booth in Jodhpur.
"We need to ensure 100% voting. The voters of the state need to vote keeping in mind how Rajasthan can become the growth engine for making India a developed nation," he said.
BJP MP and candidate from Jhotwara Assembly constituency, Rajyavardhan Rathore cast his vote.
"I urge all voters to celebrate this once-in-5-years festival with great fervour. Exercise your right to vote. This festival decides your future," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
BJP MP and candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari cast her vote at a polling station in Jaipur.
BJP leader & Deputy Leader of Opposition, Satish Poonia cast his vote in Jhotwara.
"Voters of Rajasthan are ready to teach a lesson to the Congress party. The public is more aware of the issues of law & order, appeasement politics, farmer loans," he told news agency ANI.
BJP candidate Baba Balak Nath cast his vote at a polling booth in Alwar's Tijara.
"Citizens of India are 'Bharat Bhagyavidhata'. People of Rajasthan will vote for BJP which is dedicated to development, good governance and law & order of the state," he told the media after voting.
State BJP chief and MP CP Joshi cast his vote at a polling booth in Chittorgarh.
Congress leader Gourav Vallabh cast his vote in Udaipur.
"The voters of Udaipur are with us. Our priorities are to generate employment opportunities for youth, double tourist footfall, and strengthen the mining industry among others," he told the media.
BJP MP and Sawai Madhopur candidate Kirodi Lal Meena cast hios vote at a polling booth in Sawai Madhopur.
"Voting is slow. Several places do not have proper electricity. So, I have requested the District Election Officer to make proper arrangements for electricity and increase the pace of voting," he told news agency ANI.
Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas cast his vote in Jaipur.
"I urge everone to vote," he told ANI.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot cast his vote in Sardarpura assembly constituency.
"I have received so much love in my locality. The government will repeat here. The seven guarantees of the Congress will work. The claims of this being Modi's election are baseless. This is an election for the Assembly, Modi's name won't work here. After today, all of them will vanish and return after five years. We will still be here," Gehlot told the media.
CM Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot cast his vote in Sardarpur.
"The seven guarantees announced by Congress will prove to be a masterstroke. The tradition (to change government alternatively) will change and Congress will repeat government in the state," he told the media.
Addressing the media, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that people have seen teh BJP's performance for the past 10 years.
"For the past 10 years, there has been a BJP government at the Centre. People are seeing unemployment and inflation. People want change. Congress will benefit from it," he said.
A voter turnout of 24.74% was recorded till 11 am, according to the Election Commission data.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party president Hanuman Beniwal casts his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly election, at his native village Barangaon, in Nagaur district.
BJP MP from Rajsamand and candidate for Vidyadhar Nagar Assembly seat, Diya Kumari shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said that there is enthusiasm for Congress in the entire state.
"With the kind of work done by Congress and the guarantees given by the party, there is zeal. The management by the state government during COVID has led to a positive thought for the government among people. Congress government will come back to power with a good majority," he told news agency ANI.
Rajasthan is now voting in a keenly watched battle between Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot and Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, with the latter having been the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) campaign.
A million-dollar question on everyone’s minds is: Will the trend of alternate governments continue or does the jaadugar have one last trick up his sleeve? Many competing, conflicting, and parallel themes are in play in Rajasthan this time, making it a complex affair.
A voter turnout of 40.27% was recorded till 1:00 pm, according to the Election Commission data.
As the cacophony of campaigning ends in Rajasthan, it's clear that voting on 25 November will be most critical for the political destiny of one man – Ashok Gehlot. Ever since he led the Congress to a historic mandate in 1998, Gehlot has been called the Jadugar (magician) of Rajasthan politics.
A magician’s son, Gehlot is considered a Jadugar for his special knack for outwitting opponents – far removed from his soft-spoken image of Gandhian simplicity. As the Congress veteran battles to save his government and become the Chief Minister(CM) for the fourth time, Gehlot is using every trick in his political toolbox.
But the big question remains – can Gehlot buck the trend of incumbents being voted out in Rajasthan and ensure a Congress victory?
There are no easy answers to this seemingly simple yet complex query.
Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla cast his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections in Kota.
Former Maharaja Gaj Singh and wife Hemlata Raje cast their vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections in Jodhpur.
A 55.63% voter turnout has been recorded in Rajasthan till 3pm, as per Election Commission of India.
A voter turnout of 68.24% was recorded till 5:00 pm.
Voting for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan concluded on Saturday, 25 November.