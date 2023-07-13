Will Changes to Forest Law Reduce Green Cover & Infringe on Adivasi Rights?

In its climate change mitigation efforts, India has pledged to increase the country's carbon sink by 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030 through the creation of additional forest and tree cover. This commitment has found a place in the preamble to the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, which was introduced on 29 March in the Lok Sabha and was sent to the newly formed select committee the same day.

The bill proposes to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, which governs the diversion of forest tracts for non-forestry purposes. If the bill becomes a law, the preamble will be a new addition to the statute as the 1980 act doesn't have a preamble.

The bill also specifies that the name of the act should change to 'Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam'. However, Opposition parties have objected to the name change, calling it an imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking population of southern and northeastern states.