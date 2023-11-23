Gujjar Votes and a Contentious Canal: Who Wins the Battle for East Rajasthan?

In many ways, the BJP's defeat in the 2018 election was scripted in East Rajasthan where the Congress is now desperate to repeat its 2018 triumph. In terms of caste dynamics, this is often called the Gurjar-Meena belt of Rajasthan.

While the Meenas usually favour the Congress, the Gujjars were traditionally seen as BJP supporters. In 2018, however, with Sachin Pilot as state Congress Chief and tipped to be the Chief Minister, the Gujjar vote in East Rajasthan shifted decisively to the Grand Old Party. As a result, the Congress won a whopping 35 of the 39 seats in this Gurjar-Meena-dominated region while the BJP got just three seats.

Five years later, the bitter rivalry between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot has left Gujjars deeply upset with the ruling Congress. Many Gujjars claim that Pilot has been humiliated and most accuse the Congress of ‘betrayal’ for taking their votes by saying that Pilot will be made CM but later forgetting that promise.