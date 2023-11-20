Vikas, Muslims & Gujjars Helped Sachin Pilot Win Tonk But All 3 Are Now Shaky

"It is the son of Tonk who is making a national leader go from door-to-door for votes," said Ajit Singh Mehta, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate challenging Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan's Tonk constituency.

For Mehta, going up against Pilot in the upcoming elections is a big gamble considering the margin with which Pilot won the seat in 2018 - over 54,000 votes in a constituency of 2.45 lakh voters. Mehta had won the seat for the party in 2013.

The former MLA, however, pointed out Pilot's changed approach with a 'door-to-door' campaign, an observation that some of Tonk's voters echo as well. One of their key complaints against Pilot was the "difficulty of access to their MLA for five years."