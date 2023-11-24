Rajasthan Polls: Killing of a Muslim Youth Exposes Jaipur's Communal Fault Lines

As per the FIR, filed on the basis of a complaint by Iqbal's brother Alfaiz, a mob of '10-15 people' surrounded the scooter he and his brother were riding and started 'beating them with rods and sticks'. While Alfaiz managed to escape, they continued beating Iqbal till police arrived and took him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

While the FIR was registered against unknown people, Alfaiz named Lakhan Mehra, Rahul Mehra, Nikhil, and Aditya in his complaint.

Jaipur Police then detained 15 people in connection with the case. While nine of them were released, six were subsequently arrested by the police.

"Do you think this will stop here? Now whenever my children step out, I get anxious. What if somebody asks them their names and then kills them just because they're Muslim," Parveen told The Quint.