Testing 'Ahinda': Why Siddaramaiah Contesting in Kolar May Help Congress

Ahinda, and by extension Bahujan unity, would differentiate Congress' efforts from the caste engineering project of the BJP, which dabbles with the electoral trope of representation, without dwelling on the concept of justice for historically marginalised communities. Also, Karnataka could be the testing ground for Congress developing a confrontational approach to the RSS. “Siddaramaiah does not peddle soft-Hindutva,” Mattu pointed out.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is expected to campaign in Kolar on 5 April. This is where he reportedly made the speech, during his Lok Sabha election campaign of 2019, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname. A Gujarat court convicted Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case around this remark, leading to his disqualification from the Lower House of the Parliament. While the BJP has been calling this remark an “insult to the OBCs,” can the Congress turn the narrative around through Siddaramaiah’s Ahinda campaign in Kolar?

It is easier said than done, as the Congress does have some hurdles to overcome in Kolar.