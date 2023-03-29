CVoter Survey Predicts Clear Majority for Congress in Karnataka Assembly Polls

How has BJP's government been rated?

Grading the performance of the current BJP state government, 50.5 percent of respondents said it was 'poor,' while only 27.7 percent respondents said that it was 'good.'

Moreover, 57.1 percent respondents said that they are "angry with the state government led by BJP" and want to change it.

Rating the performance of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, 46.9 percent rated it 'poor,' while only 26.8 percent rated it 'good.'

The BJP's state government has been rated poorly, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing well in the opinion poll, as 47.4 respondents rated his performance 'good,' and 33.8 percent respondents rated it 'poor.'