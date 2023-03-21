On Rahul Gandhi's Bid, Siddaramaiah To Fight From Varuna; Son May Get MP Ticket

Congress veteran and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna constituency in Karnataka and not Kolar, a senior Congress leader in the known confirmed to The Quint. The decision was taken after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a request to this effect on Monday, 20 March.

Gandhi was in Karnataka on Monday, to launch the fourth major election promise of the party.

Earlier, on 18 March, after the Congress Election Committee (CEC) meeting Siddaramaiah had said that his plans to contest from Kolar may not materialise.

Why was Varuna chosen over Kolar?