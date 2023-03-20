Karnataka Elections: Congress Announces Unemployment Allowance for Youth

What did Congress leaders say? Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, Rahul Gandhi, said, "During the Bharat Jodo yatra, youths here said that they can't find any jobs here and people complained that this government is the most corrupt government in India, that it is a 40 percent commission government."

He added, "All Congress leaders will fight the Karnataka Assembly election unitedly and the party will sweep this election."

Significance of Belagavi: With 18 Assembly seats, the district has the second-largest number of seats, after Bengaluru. The BJP holds 13 of the 18 seats in the region.

Karnataka goes to the polls in April-May this year to elect representatives to 224 Assembly seats.