Karnataka Elections: Congress Announces Unemployment Allowance for Youth
Unemployment allowance is the fourth among the major election promises of Congress in Karnataka.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in poll-bound Karnataka's Belagavi on Monday, 20 March, and announced the party's fourth election guarantee.
Unemployment allowance: Starting the ‘Yuva Kranti Samavesha’ in Belagavi, the party announced ‘Yuva Nidhi’ - which will provide Rs 3,000 financial assistance as unemployment allowance to the unemployed graduate youth, for two years.
What promises have been made so far? So far, the Congress party has made three promises that they said they will fulfill if they come to power in the Karnataka Assembly elections:
200 units of free power to all households
Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family
10 kg of free rice to every member of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) household
What did Congress leaders say? Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, Rahul Gandhi, said, "During the Bharat Jodo yatra, youths here said that they can't find any jobs here and people complained that this government is the most corrupt government in India, that it is a 40 percent commission government."
He added, "All Congress leaders will fight the Karnataka Assembly election unitedly and the party will sweep this election."
Significance of Belagavi: With 18 Assembly seats, the district has the second-largest number of seats, after Bengaluru. The BJP holds 13 of the 18 seats in the region.
Karnataka goes to the polls in April-May this year to elect representatives to 224 Assembly seats.
