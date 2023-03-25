Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress Announces First List of 124 Candidates

The Congress on Saturday, 25 March, announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Who are in the list? The list includes former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state party chief DK Shivakumar, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, among other leaders of the grand old party.

The first list includes 124 names for the total 224 constituencies in the state.

Releasing the list, the party said in a tweet, "Here is the first list of Congress candidates finalised by the CEC for the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections."