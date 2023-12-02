Election Results 2023: Counting of Votes Tomorrow for 4 States, Where to Watch

Election Results 2023: Date, time, and how to watch live streaming here.
Assembly Election Results 2023 Date and Time: The assembly election results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will be declared tomorrow, 3 December 2023 except for Mizoram. Polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was conducted on 7 November 2023. It is important to note that around 78.04 percent voter turnout was seen in the state. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women candidates, took part in the elections. Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and Congress had contested 40 seats each. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested 23 and four seats, respectively.
In the previous Assembly polls conducted in November 2018, Mizo National Front (MNF) had won 26 seats, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) had bagged eight, Congress had won five, and BJP had bagged one seat. The counting of votes cast in the Mizoram Assembly elections has now been rescheduled to 4 December 2023. Election results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh will be announced on 3 December.
We have all the latest details about the Mizoram Election results 2023 and the assembly election results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh here.
One should note that the election results for all the other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, will be declared on Sunday, 3 December, as per the schedule.
The Mizoram Election results 2023 are expected to be announced after 8 am on Monday, 4 December. Interested people should keep a close eye on all the channels that will live stream the counting day.
The assembly election results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh will also be announced after 8 am. You should go through the live counting of votes.
