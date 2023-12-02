Assembly Elections 2023: Will 5 State Polls Impact 2024 Result? Here's the Data

The Assembly election cycle in the winter before the Lok Sabha polls has often been referred to as a dress rehearsal or a semi-final before the general elections. This is mainly due to two reasons:

The fact that since 1998 these elections have been taking place less than a year before the Lok Sabha polls. Since 2003, the gap between the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls has been less than six months.

Since then, this cycle has comprised of elections in 4 to 5 states, including key Hindi heartland states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (formed in 2000).

However, does this election cycle really affect what happens in the Lok Sabha elections?

To understand this, we need to compare the results of the Assembly elections with the Lok Sabha elections that took place a few months later in each of these states.

Let's go state by state.