'Matter of Necessity': Why Climate Change is Top Issue for Delhi's Gen Z Voters

Under the scorching sun, sweating through clothes, heaving to keep steady – this is how India is voting to elect its Members of Parliament amid a brutal heatwave.

While polling hours were extended in Telangana, in Punjab's Ferozepur, party workers offered cut watermelon and jaljeera near polling stations to encourage people to step out to vote.

The heat has been so bad in parts of North India that climate change has been attributed as a key reason for the low voter turnout.

If this doesn't paint a striking enough picture of the omnipresence of climate change looming over our everyday lives, what does?

The fact isn't lost on young first-time voters in Delhi, who say that climate change is going to be on top of their minds when they cast their votes on 25 May.