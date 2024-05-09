Is Climate Change Messing With India's Elections? New Report Sheds Some Light

The report highlighted that the last decade has seen some of the warmest years on the planet. In 2014, the global average temperatures were closing in on 1°C, while in 2019, the temperature had already reached 1.2°C.

In 2023, the global temperatures were at 1.4°C, at a 144-year-high record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the report stated that the Election Commission of India, in tandem with the IMD, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the Union Health Ministry, formed a task force to “deal with impacts of intense heatwave on voters.”

Ashok Lavasa, Former Election Commissioner of India, was quoted in the report as saying, "Weather conditions are always taken into account to avert major disruption. There are mitigation measures which are taken well beforehand like arrangements for making people stand in queue in cool places, availability of drinking water, etc. "