This World Earth Day, Here's A Case for Making Our Cities More Climate Resilient

This is what a United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction report had flagged in 2023.

Just a year before this report came out, in 2022, the UN had also said that our cities were in “grave jeopardy,” if sustainable measures weren’t adopted to meet the global climate and development goals.

While large-scale urban transformation is a goal that would require valuable resources and commitment, experts have been pointing towards the need to make our cities more climate resilient to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.

On Earth Day, 22 April, The Quint reached out to experts to help understand this better.