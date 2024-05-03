Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Delhi Heat Wave Alert: What Are the New Guidelines for School Kids? | FAQ

Delhi Heat Wave Alert: What Are the New Guidelines for School Kids? | FAQ

The guidelines come after the IMD's warning that the region will see “above-normal maximum temperatures” in May.
FIT
Fit
Published:

The guidelines come after the IMD's warning that the region will see “above-normal maximum temperatures” in May.

|

(Photo: FIT)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The guidelines come after the IMD's warning that the region will see “above-normal maximum temperatures” in May.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has issued guidelines for all schools in the region to ensure that children are not impacted due to the heat wave that North India is witnessing.

The guidelines come after the India Meteorological Department’s warning that the region will see “above-normal maximum temperatures” in May.

According to the IMD, this April was one of the warmest months on record.

FIT answers all your FAQs about the new guidelines and how to protect children from extreme heat.

Also ReadHealth Ministry Issues Heatwave Guidelines: How to Protect Against Extreme Heat?

According to the new guidelines, what should schools in Delhi be doing to protect kids from the heatwave?

  • Schools have been asked to avoid holding assemblies during the afternoon hours.

  • When a heat wave is declared, schools should not conduct classes in the open or have students be outside for any activities.

  • They have been asked to ensure functional water RO systems and proper access to clean drinking water.

  • Students should be given water breaks between classes.

  • School Management Committees should sensitise parents about the heat wave situation.

Other than this, the directorate also said that if any heat-related health issues crop up in the school, they should report it to a nearby health facility. The schools also need to have first aid kits, ORS, etc in place in case any student doesn’t feel well due to the heat.

What are some preventative measures you can take to protect children from extreme heat?

  • Keep them hydrated with water, ORS, buttermilk, fresh fruit juices, lemonade, etc.

  • Avoid any carbonated and sugary beverages.

  • Ensure they wear goggles, hats/caps, and scarves when they step out.

  • Wear breathable clothes.

  • Carry an umbrella when going out.

  • Avoid going out during the afternoon when the sun is at its peak.

  • Avoid sun exposure as much as you can.

  • Eat seasonal fruits.

Also ReadVideo | As Heat Waves Claim Lives, How Can India Protect People Better?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

What should you do in case of a heat illness?

There are three types of heat-related illnesses that children can be at risk of if they're not taking enough fluids or have an increased exposure to the sun.

  • Heat cramps

  • Heat exhaustion

  • Heat stroke

How can you tell if a child is experiencing heat illness?

If a child has been out in the sun for a long time, not getting enough water, and presenting the following symptoms, they could be having a heat-related illness.

  • Dizziness

  • Nausea/vomiting

  • Rapid breathing

  • Increased heart rate

  • Headaches

  • Extreme thirst

  • Decreased urination

  • Muscle cramps

  • Fainting

What should you do if your child is having a heat-related illness?

  • Bring the child to a cool place and keep them under shade.

  • Remove excess clothing.

  • Wash with a wet cloth, and pour some room temperature water on their head.

  • Give them cooling liquids like lemonade.

  • Consult a medical professional if symptoms persist.

Also Read‘Asia Is World’s Most Disaster-Hit Region’: Breaking Down New Climate Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT