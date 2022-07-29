17-Year-Olds Can Apply For Voter ID in Advance: What Are the Rules?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided that those above 17 years of age can now apply in advance to register as voters, to be able to cast their ballot once they turn 18.

According to an EC statement on Thursday, 28 July, the poll panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey has directed the poll machinery in the states to work out tech-enabled solutions to facilitate those above 17 years of age (but not yet 18) to file their advance applications.

How can you apply for a voter ID? What documents do you need? Here's all you need to know.