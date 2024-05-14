States in India to Make Climate Action Plans: Must Focus on Health, Say Experts

Over seven lakh deaths annually happen due to climate change induced vector-borne diseases, according to the WHO.
In 2023, the World Health Organization had reported that over seven lakh deaths annually happened due to climate change induced vector-borne diseases. The global agency had warned if preventive actions are not taken, the number would only rise.
At the time, the WHO had suggested that countries build ‘climate-resilient health systems’ to combat this.
According to recent media reports, states, in association with the National Centre for Disease Control, have been asked to formulate drafts for health-focussed climate action plans.
The Quint reached out to experts – Raghu Murtugudde, Earth Systems Scientist at IIT Bombay, and Anjal Prakash, Clinical Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business – to understand the nuances of a health-focussed climate action plan.
But why do we need a health climate action plan in the first place?
According to Raghu Murtugudde, after the COVID-19 pandemic, while we have become more conscious about health, there’s a lot that still needs to be done to breach an awareness gap.
Anjal Prakash agrees. He says that a health-focussed climate action plan is needed:
to safeguard public health
to address climate-health risks such as that of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases posed by air pollution
to prioritise equity in ensuring access to healthcare
Murtugudde also adds that the government’s National One Health Mission, if implemented well, could help with this since it scrutinises health issues among all living beings, how the climate affects them, and the consequences it can have on our health too.
There are several key areas that an ideal health and climate action plan must bring up measures for and combat. According to Prakash, a comprehensive health-focussed climate action plan should address:
Need for robust measures for air quality management
Emission reduction in industries and transportation
Ensuring access to clean water and sanitation facilities, especially in areas that are seeing climate-induced water scarcity
Strengthen early warning systems and disaster preparedness in crucial areas to mitigate health concerns due to extreme weather events
Targeted strategies to control vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria
Activating health infrastructures in flood-prone areas
Tailored support to vulnerable populations in rural and urban areas, taking into consideration socio-economic factors, climate concerns, and health infrastructure
While these are universal issues that of course need to be addressed, Murtugudde also points out that each state would have to come up with individual action plans to combat diseases endemic to that region.
What Murtugudde indicates is that the local climate, temperatures, rainfall, humidity, wind, vector growth, etc, needs to be monitored while preparing a comprehensive health-focussed climate action plan.
He adds that local environmental factors that promote the growth of microbes, viruses – and in turn zoonotic diseases – also need to be monitored.
Over the years, Murtugudde has also recommended that an Infectious Diseases Forecast Centre be also established in India to address these concerns.
