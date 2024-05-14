States in India to Make Climate Action Plans: Must Focus on Health, Say Experts

At the time, the WHO had suggested that countries build ‘climate-resilient health systems’ to combat this.

According to recent media reports, states, in association with the National Centre for Disease Control, have been asked to formulate drafts for health-focussed climate action plans.

The Quint reached out to experts – Raghu Murtugudde, Earth Systems Scientist at IIT Bombay, and Anjal Prakash, Clinical Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business – to understand the nuances of a health-focussed climate action plan.