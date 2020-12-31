Top 10 Tech Moments That Shaped India’s Cyberspace in 2020

2020 has been a trying year. Any assessment of the year will be incomplete without a review of the myriad ways in which technology impacted, shaped and influenced our daily lives (for the better and for worse).

The advent of the COVID-19 virus inadvertently also accelerated the adoption of several kinds of technology, especially video-first platforms and remote working softwares, as the world retreated indoors and physical spaces became no-go zones.

Meanwhile, the Indian government pushed ahead with dozens of policy moves aimed at shaping the country’s cyberspace. The Quint looks back at the year that was and takes stock of the top 10 developments that shapes India and us.