Top 10 Tech Moments That Shaped India’s Cyberspace in 2020

2020 has been a trying year. Any assessment of the year will be incomplete without a review of the myriad ways in which technology impacted, shaped and influenced our daily lives (for the better and for worse).
The advent of the COVID-19 virus inadvertently also accelerated the adoption of several kinds of technology, especially video-first platforms and remote working softwares, as the world retreated indoors and physical spaces became no-go zones.
Meanwhile, the Indian government pushed ahead with dozens of policy moves aimed at shaping the country’s cyberspace. The Quint looks back at the year that was and takes stock of the top 10 developments that shapes India and us.
As the border conflict with China raged on along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Government of India, in an unprecedented move, banned 59 mobile apps, including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on 29 June.
In its press release, the government called them "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."
Following this, the government went on to ban over a 150 more apps, taking the total number of Chinese apps to over 200. The latest instalment came on 24 November when the Indian government blocked 43 more Chinese mobile apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, including Alibaba services, citing threat to national security.
Among the unexpected winners in the technology space globally are video platforms that kept the world social amid the onslaught of the COVID-19 virus. From Zoom to Google, the adoption of video-first technology witnessed unparalleled acceleration.
Zoom has been among the undisputed winners during the COVID-19 pandemic. As it emerged as a household name across the country and globally, Abe Smith, the company’s head of international spoke to The Quint about responding to the lockdown, the future of video, plans for India, the competition Zoom is up against and taking a break from too much video calling.
In perhaps the most controversial developments in India’s tech space, Ankhi Das, one of Facebook India’s topmost executives, allegedly prevented action against hate speeches by BJP leaders and even posted messages in open support of the ruling party.
The news sent shock waves across the country, especially in the context of the intermediary liability policy in India, Facebook’s content moderation policies and its alleged ties with the ruling BJP.
One of the examples quoted in the article was of BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh. By March of this year, they concluded Mr Singh not only had violated the company’s hate-speech rules but qualified as dangerous, a designation that takes into account a person’s off-platform activities, the publication reported.
Das eventually stepped down to pursue interests in public service, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, 27 October.
An expert committee set up by the Union Electronics & IT Ministry (MeitY) in 2019 has come up with a framework to regulate and leverage non-personal data.
The “Report by the Committee of Experts on Non-Personal Data Governance Framework” recommends that “the world is awash with data” and it must be regulated in order to create economic value for the country and citizens.
The framework proposes a separate “new national law” to govern non-personal data as well as the creation of a Non-Personal Data Authority.
The 72-page report, however, has come under sustained criticism since its publication on 13 July.
India’s antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India, on 9 November ordered an investigation into allegations that Alphabet Inc’s Google was abusing its market position to promote its payments app as well as forcing app developers to use its in-app payment system.
This comes at a time when the United States Department of Justice has also filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant in October.
The Justice Department, describing Google as a “monopoly gatekeeper for the internet,” has alleged in its 64-page lawsuit that the $1 trillion company is “unlawfully maintaining monopolies in the markets for general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising in the United States.”
In a dramatic move, amid growing calls among developers and founders for an Indian app store, Paytm, on 4 October, announced the launch of its ‘Mini App Store’. The launch was accompanied by a pledge to help homegrown startups scale and “Indian developers to take their innovative products to the masses.”
The Cabinet Secretariat, on 11 November, issued a notification bringing “online content providers” and “news and current affairs content on online platforms” under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
The notification, issued under the allocation of business rules, essentially means that the Union I&B Ministry will now have principal administrative jurisdiction over online news portals and OTT/streaming platforms.
This has been under consideration for months and would allow the Ministry to regulate online news portals as well as streaming platforms through legislation.
While streaming platforms have always batted for self-regulation, experts say there is indeed “a degree of nervousness” about the shape the ministry’s regulation may take.
NITI Aayog has presented a draft policy that allows individuals to “seamlessly and securely access their data and share it with third party institutions.”
The new draft policy, titled ‘Data Empowerment And Protection Architecture’ (DEPA) argues “India needs a paradigm shift in personal data management” and proposes a consent framework that would allow individuals and small businesses to “access, control and share personal data” with third party institutions.
The reports seeks to enable organisations to share the personal data of an individual with one another through the concept of “consent managers” – that will manage people’s consent for data sharing.
On Wednesday, 22 April, Reliance Jio and Facebook announced their mega deal worth Rs 43,574 crore where Mark Zuckerberg’s company picked up a 9.99 percent stake in Jio platforms. The strategic partnership, according to industry analysts, is aimed as operationalising e-commerce and digital payments services.
A day after Facebook acquired a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio’s platforms, retail giant Amazon announced it has pledged Rs 10 crore to “immediately expand” its pilot project to onboard local stores.
However, Facebook wasn’t alone in investing in Jio. On 15 July, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced an investment of Rs 33,737 crore.
Google’s investment of $4.5 billion (Rs 33,737 crore) in Jio Platforms Ltd for 7.73 percent stake aims to accelerate India’s digital economy over the next five to seven years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational infrastructure and ecosystem investments, CEO Sundar Pichai said.
A “clarification”, issued by the Union Commerce Ministry, has permitted three categories of digital media entities “registered or located in India” up to 26 percent foreign direct investment through the government approval route and has given companies one year’s time to align with the policy.
Is this an unexpected move though? Not really.
Experts said that FDI regulations in the digital media space were expected, given the drastic surge in news consumption through online means.
India, on 15 June, joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence as one of the founding members to jointly work towards an ethical, human centric development and use of AI.
This multi-stakeholder global coalition includes Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Born out of successive G7 summits in 2018 and 2019, the GPAI has also been notable for China’s absence. While non-G7 members like India, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand have found a place at the high-tables for a joint development of AI standards, this new coalition is also being seen as a means to counter China’s growing influence in the technology.
This new international grouping comes at a vital time when consensus building around the usage of AI appears to be at crossroads.
