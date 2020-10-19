Explained: Is Govt’s 26% FDI in Digital Media the Right Move? 

A “clarification,” issued by the Union Commerce Ministry, has permitted three categories of digital media entities “registered or located in India” up to 26 percent foreign direct investment through the government approval route and has given companies one year’s time to align with the policy.

Is this an unexpected move though? Not really.

Experts told The Quint that FDI regulations in the digital media space were expected, given the drastic surge in news consumption through online means.

What does this mean for the digital only news companies? How would agencies like Reuters or BBC be impacted and what about big tech news aggregators like Google, Facebook and YouTube?