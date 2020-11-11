Why Censorship Shadow Looms Over Online News & OTT Under I&B Min

The Cabinet Secretariat, on Wednesday, 11 November, issued a notification bringing “online content providers” and “news and current affairs content on online platforms” under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The notification, issued under the allocation of business rules, essentially means that the Union I&B Ministry will now have principal jurisdiction over online news portals and OTT/streaming platforms.

This has been under consideration for months and would allow the Ministry to regulate online news portals as well as streaming platforms.

While the government has described the move as providing a level playing field and creating an enabling regulatory environment, the notification comes amid concerns of curbs on freedom of expression and innovation on OTT platforms.

While streaming platforms have always batted for self regulation, experts say there is indeed “a degree of nervousness” about the shape the ministry’s regulation may take.