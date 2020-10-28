As Ankhi Das Quits, a Timeline of Her Hate Speech Controversy

Das Accused of Shielding BJP MLA’s Hate Speech



Between 14 August and 1 September, a string of major allegations emerged against Facebook’s India operations and its top executives.

Wall Street Journal’s report on 14 August claimed that despite the insistence of Facebook’s employees – responsible for policing the platform – to permanently ban the profile of BJP MP from Hyderabad T Raja Singh for promoting hate speech, the company’s top Public Policy Executive in India, Das, blocked applying hate speech rules to Singh.

Pro-BJP Messages in Internal Facebook Groups



Weeks after allegations of opposing enforcement of hate speech rules against BJP and other Hindutva leaders, Das had also been accused of posting messages in support of the ruling BJP for several years on a Facebook group of the company’s employees.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, her posts had even detailed her efforts to help the saffron party win the 2014 national elections. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) accessed postings of Das on Facebook's internal communications systems that were perceived to be openly supportive of the BJP.

The report further stated, quoting “current and former employees,” that Das allegedly told “staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Mr (Narendra) Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in the country, Facebook’s biggest global market by number of users.”