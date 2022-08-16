Heathrow Airport Extends 100,000-Passenger Cap Until October-End

London's Heathrow Airport has extended its ongoing flight restrictions and cap on passenger numbers until 29 October, amid staff shortages and pressure on services at one of the world's busiest airports.

In July, a daily cap on passengers travelling through the airport was set at 100,000 and was due to end on 11 September. However, on Monday, 15 August, the airport announced that this would now remain in place until the end of October, hitting a particularly busy half-term school break period for families in the UK.