‘Are You a Terrorist?’: Security Question at US Airport Cracks up Netizens
We never thought of catching terrorists like this!
Airport security personnel always take their job seriously, and why shouldn't they? But this one airport in USA decided to blindly trust its passengers as they asked them outright if they were terrorists or not.
In a photo shared by a user it is seen how a security check question reads "Are you a terrorist?" with two options; Yes and No. It might be an error, and the question was probably "Are you a tourist?" but it's still a rather funny error, and Twitter couldn't ignore it.
Rajat Suresh, a user on Twitter first shared it and the photo has since gone viral. He wrote, "Security at the airport getting more straightforward."
Users online have reacted to the post and most have expressed how they had an urge to select "Yes" just to see what would happen next. Here are some other reactions:
