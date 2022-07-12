UK Politics: Can Rishi Sunak Really Win the PM Race to Replace Boris?

While temperatures soar, the heat is on in the race for who will be the next Prime Minister of the UK after Boris Johnson. The pageant has begun, with all strutting their stuff. Predictions are changing more rapidly than an oncoming storm. Of the eleven candidates who have, until now, officially thrown their hats in the race, three are of Indian origin, two of Pakistani origin and one of Kurdish origin. That makes this contest one of the most racially and ethnically diverse bids in British politics to lead the Conservative Party and thereby be Prime Minister.

The most favourable was Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, until he announced that he was not running for the post. It will be interesting to look out for which candidate he supports. After him, the most favoured candidate is the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who recently was the second person to resign from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet. While the Indian media is going gaga over his chances of winning the race, here is a caution: there are many a slip between the cup and the lip.