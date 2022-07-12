UK Politics: Can Rishi Sunak Really Win the PM Race to Replace Boris?
This contest is one of the most racially and ethnically diverse bids in British politics to become the PM.
While temperatures soar, the heat is on in the race for who will be the next Prime Minister of the UK after Boris Johnson. The pageant has begun, with all strutting their stuff. Predictions are changing more rapidly than an oncoming storm. Of the eleven candidates who have, until now, officially thrown their hats in the race, three are of Indian origin, two of Pakistani origin and one of Kurdish origin. That makes this contest one of the most racially and ethnically diverse bids in British politics to lead the Conservative Party and thereby be Prime Minister.
The most favourable was Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, until he announced that he was not running for the post. It will be interesting to look out for which candidate he supports. After him, the most favoured candidate is the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who recently was the second person to resign from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet. While the Indian media is going gaga over his chances of winning the race, here is a caution: there are many a slip between the cup and the lip.
The Indian media is going gaga over Rishi Sunak's chances of winning the race, but he faces several odds.
A new poll puts Penny Mordaunt, minister of state for Trade, in the first place, followed by Kemi Badenoch, former minister for Women and Equalities, and Sunak is third.
Sunak's popularity has taken a beating due to a few controversies, but in all likelihood, he will be one of the final two candidates. He already has 38 supporters.
From Priti Patel, Sajid Javid, Rehman Chishti and Nadhim Zahawi to Grant Shapps and Tom Tugendhat, there are several other players in the race to look out for.
The Conservative Party leadership contest is a long and complicated process, in which only party members vote. Also, it is important to remember that the favourites historically have not won the leadership bid. Former Prime Ministers John Major, David Cameron, and even Prime Minister Johnson, all came from behind to go on to lead the Tories.
A New Player Enters
Before I try to maintain the sanity of analysis, I learn a totally different story even as I write this article. The fight is changing fast. A new Conservative Home (a leading independent conservative news and analysis site) poll puts Penny Mordaunt, minister of state for Trade, with a naval background, in the first place, followed by Kemi Badenoch, former minister for Women and Equalities, and Sunak is third. There is a lot of blue-on-blue bloodletting. They both are not part of Johnson’s Cabinet, which shows Tory grassroots wants to move away from Johnson’s legacy, which was my early suspicion.
But looking at the current mainstream trend of the initial phase, I will try to analyse what the chances are for Asian candidates. This is definitely the first and most realistic chance at the UK having an Indian-origin Prime Minister. In fact, the Conservative Party has moved ahead of the Labour Party in throwing up so many Asian candidates, despite the fact that Labour was the party that immigrants were drawn to historically. However, over recent years, there has been a shift of British Indians’ votes to the Conservatives. The older, less qualified, less affluent migrants were Labour voters because of its pro-poor policies; the younger generation, relatively fast-growing, highly educated with high net worths, have moved to Conservatives.
Most importantly, Brexit, too, has a role to play in this shift. Surprisingly, despite being an immigrant community, British Indians voted for Brexit in large numbers.
Sunak's Complicated Odds
We need to also remember that Conservative party members in government are seen as right-wing, pro-Brexit and supporting austerity and tax cuts favouring the rich. So, let’s discuss Sunak, the son of GP and pharmacist parents, who was, until the past few months, seen as the obvious successor of Johnson by many Tory MPs. Backbenchers found him calm and unflappable. His popularity surged when he assumed a prominent role amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing a raft of measures to support workers and businesses. But his appeal took a beating following several events, including a number of policies such as the national insurance rise; he was soon seen as being out of touch.
In addition, there were two other hiccups: he was fined a fixed penalty in the Partygate scandal, and it was revealed that his wife, the multimillionaire Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, held non-dom status and thus did not have to pay UK tax on her sizeable international income. Both these events damaged Sunak’s popularity.
A Brexiteer, Sunak, in sharp contrast to other candidates, is sticking to his guns in resisting tax cuts, arguing it would fuel rising prices and has been warning against telling voters “comforting fairy tales”. He is the torchbearer of fiscal conservatism, even though some of his challengers see him as the scrooge of British politics. However, going by the current trends, he will, in all likelihood, be one of the final two candidates. He already has 38 supporters leading the pack. He seems to already be there as one of the two finalists.
Don't Write Off Priti Patel Yet
Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has been meeting extreme right hardline Brexit members of European Research Group ERG and is one of the last ones yet to announce her candidature, was a close confidante and a major backer of Johnson in his leadership bid in 2019. For some time, she was seen as a darling of the Tory grassroots, with her extreme right-wing stance on immigration and public spending.
However, accusations of bullying and her handling of the small boat crossings in the Channel earned her strong criticism. She has tried to pitch her Brexit credentials as being superior to Sunak’s. It is highly unlikely that she would take the lead, but you cannot write her off yet. She has 13 supporters already as of now.
A Host of Asian Candidates This Time
Then there is Attorney-General Suella Braverman, who is of Goan origin. Herself a Brexiteer, she has the backing of die-hard Brexit supporter and former minister Steve Baker, who was earlier said to be considering his own bid. A controversial person, with allegations of her being a member of a controversial Buddhist Triratna order whose founder was accused of sexual abuse, she remains a ‘mitra’ within the Triratna order. Braverman argues that the energy crisis means that the target of reaching net-zero by 2050 should be shelved. In a post on Twitter, Braverman said the UK “must leave” the jurisdiction of the European Convention on Human Rights. I would be surprised and concerned about the state of the Tory party if she progressed much further. She has nine supporters as of now. And if Patel enters the race, it may be bad news for Braverman.
Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who is of Pakistani origin and whose father was a bus driver, is popular among the general public but not so much within the party grassroots. With 19 supporters now, he was the first minister to resign from the Johnson Cabinet, and his exit kicked off the avalanche of further resignations. He promises to cut corporation tax and said the UK should consider ripping up old EU laws “to make us a more pro-business, wealth-creating, entrepreneurial economy”.
Rehman Chishti, another Pakistan-origin candidate, is a minister at the Foreign Office and talks about “aspirational conservatism, fresh ideas, fresh team for a fresh start taking our great country forward”. Whatever that means!
Nadhim Zahawi, who replaced Sunak as Chancellor, is of Kurdish origin. He came to the UK as a nine-year-old when his parents fled the Saddam Hussein regime. Like Sunak, he is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the House of Commons. But his recent action of accepting the position of Chancellor and then writing an open letter to Johnson to leave within 24 hours of the appointment is being seen as “opportunism”. Also, there are reports that his taxes are being investigated. He has only 13 supporters.
Other Players to Look Out For
In the race are also British Nigerian Kemi Badenoch and Conservative big wigs like Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (15 supporters) and Jeremy Hunt (14 supporters), who had lost to Johnson in the last leadership contest.
There is also Penny Mordaunt, now with 23 supporters, who was sacked as Defence Secretary when Johnson came to power and has kept a relatively low profile since returning to government as an international trade minister. She is, nonetheless, seen as ambitious and is popular with Tory MPs. She played a prominent role in the Leave campaign in 2016.
Among other contenders, there is Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, and who was the first to enter the fray after Johnson left office. He has held no previous ministerial position but is worth looking out for as a surprise choice. He already has 19 supporters.
A Long and Complicated Process
But this is just the start. After the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee met on Monday, some contenders could withdraw. On 22 July, the list will be whittled down to two final candidates for a face-off for 10, Downing Street. The two finalists will be forced to agree in writing that they will not withdraw from the contest, under new plans to stop MPs from stitching up who the next Prime Minister is. It will be the ‘Leadsom clause’ because Dame Andrea Leadsom, in 2016, handed the leadership unchallenged to the favourite, Theresa May, before members were given a chance to vote.
Hence, it is important to understand how this entire process will be conducted. The next Conservative leader is being selected by a process initially run by the MPs before the final two are put in front of the party's 2,00,000 members to select a winner.
The hope is that the rules agreed upon on Monday by both the ruling 1922 committee of the party and the board will allow the leadership field to be narrowed down quickly to a handful of Conservative candidates by the weekend.
Nominations have to be submitted to Sir Graham Brady, the 1922 chairman, by 12 July. The first hurdle is the lowest: any candidate must receive the backing of 20 MPs – that is 18 MPs, a proposer and a seconder – to enter the race. Voting will then start on 13 July. This is when the contest intensifies. Leaders with the support of fewer than 10 per cent of the parliamentary party – 30 MPs – will have to drop out.
The remaining candidates in the contest will then be courting rivals who have been forced to withdraw and trying to get their endorsements and hopefully the support of MPs who had backed them. The second round of voting takes place on 14 July, when the last-placed leadership contender will automatically drop out.
A 'Super Monday' of Hustings
The committee has increased the threshold at which a candidate has to withdraw from 10% to 15 %, in order to whittle down the list of candidates more quickly. After Thursday’s second ballot, there will be a pause of three days ahead of MPs getting a chance to grill the candidates about their policies on a “super Monday” of hustings.
Three sets of hustings are planned for 18 July – one by the 1922 committee and open to all Tory MPs, another by the 92-group of senior Tory MPs, and a third by the ‘anti-woke’ Common Sense group.
The next round of voting is planned for 19 July, when one or two ballots might be held, depending on the number of candidates remaining. A final day of voting is scheduled for Wednesday, 20 July.
It is hoped that by 21 July, two candidates will remain in the process, after which officials at the Conservative Central Office will take over and organise a series of hustings in the party’s regional bases around the country for members to be able to grill the two remaining contenders.
Tory members will be encouraged to vote for their choice by post by late August. The winner will be announced on 5 September.
The new Conservative leader and Prime Minister will have two days to prepare for their first meeting with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on 7 September.
Are Conservatives Seeing an Erosion?
The contest is far from decided. As of now, it appears that Sunak had been preparing for this bid for several months before Johnson’s resignation. This also raises the criticism that the likes of Sunak and Javid sat in the Cabinet and remained mute spectators when the government was getting riddled with scandals, but chose to resign at a time convenient for themselves.
Further, it is highly unlikely that a more centrist Conservative party will be in power. As political economist Richard Murphy said on Twitter: “The reality of the modern Tory party is that all the candidates for leader seem to endorse the racist Rwanda policy, austerity, tax-cuts favouring the rich, the removal of our human rights, breaching the Northern Ireland protocol and breaking international law. Heaven, help us.”
Some senior Tory members confided in me that they fear that an erosion of Conservatives has begun, which could lead to a rout for many years to come. Their concern is understandable given the electoral losses the party has been facing over recent byelections at the hands of Labour and Liberal Democrats. Will Brexit and right-wing Conservatism, which gave the party record margins of victory and years in power, also be the undoing of it?
(Nabanita Sircar is a senior journalist based in London. She tweets at @sircarnabanita. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
