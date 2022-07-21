Wildfires Are Becoming More Common in the UK – But the Threat Can Be Managed

The UK has been rather hot of late. So hot, in fact, that parts of England and Wales recently received their first ever red warning for extreme heat.

Coupled with months of below average rainfall, a heatwave sparked wildfires on 19 July – Britain’s hottest day ever – in places as far afield as Cornwall, Kent and Pembrokeshire. Wildfires also gave the London Fire Brigade its busiest day since the second world war.

Climate models predict summers in the UK will continue to become hotter, drier and more like those of southern Europe. This means that wildfires may well increase in frequency here, making us more like regions in southern France, Greece, Portugal and Spain which more regularly experience wildfires.