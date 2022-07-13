London’s Heathrow Limits Departures to 1 Lakh People a Day: What Are the Rules?

On 12 July, London’s Heathrow airport, which is one of the busiest airports in the world, asked airlines to stop selling tickets for the summer and put a capacity cap of 1,00,000 passengers per day. This restriction will be in place till 11 September.

This comes at a time when there has been a rebound in demand for air travel after COVID but with airlines struggling to cope with the same.

Why was this announced? What are the new guidelines? Here's all you need to know if you are planning a trip to London.