SpiceJet Passengers Walk on Delhi Airport’s Tarmac After Delayed Bus Arrival

A significant number of passengers who disembarked from SpiceJet's Hyderabad-Delhi flight on Saturday night, 6 August, had to walk on the airport's tarmac as the airline could not provide a bus for around 45 minutes to take them to the terminal, sources said.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, sources told PTI on Sunday.

SpiceJet, however, said there was a brief delay in the arrival of coaches, and once the buses came, all the passengers, including those who had started walking, travelled on them from the tarmac to the terminal building.

It said,