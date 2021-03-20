‘Back to July-Aug 2020’: Experts Explain Maharashtra’s COVID Surge

Again, the data is just not there yet. “We don’t have enough or good quality genomic surveillance testing. We have a bit of a blind spot in genomic sequencing but I do think this is a variant related issue and we need to be very careful of what’s happening in Maharashtra and specifically in Nagpur right now,” says Dr Parikh.

On Wednesday, scientific institutes under the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) alerted the Centre of a variant with a double mutation in Maharashtra but there was no evidence yet that this is linked to the surge.

“We don’t know, we have been doing paltry sequencing so we have no idea of what’s going on. The target is 5 per cent of all positive samples but we aren't even doing 1 per cent,” adds Dr Parikh.

Sources say that so far 7,000 virus samples have been sequenced, of which 200 were lifted from parts of Maharashtra, reported The New Indian Express. 20 per cent of these 200 have two mutations they found.