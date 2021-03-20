Nearly 41k New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally at 1.15 Crore

India is once again witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases as it recorded 40,953 infections in the last 24 hours, highest so far since November, taking the total tally to 1,15,55,284 on Saturday, 20 March.

A single-day spike of 41,810 new infections was recorded on 28 November last year. The country has been registering an increase in cases for the 10th consecutive day.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh are exhibiting a steep rise in daily numbers.