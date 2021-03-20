COVID-19 Cases Rise: Sunday Lockdown in Indore, Bhopal & Jabalpur

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday, 19 March, announced a lockdown on all Sundays until further notice in three cities – Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur – due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. A curfew will be in place from 10 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Monday in the three cities.
The positivity rate in these cities is more than 5 percent. On Friday, the state reported as many as 1,140 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,73,097, while seven deaths increased the death toll to 3,901.
Till 31 March, all schools and colleges in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur will remain closed. However, people involved in competitive examinations shall be given an exemption from travelling in and around the city. All types of examinations will continue to be conducted according to the schedule.
(With inputs from PTI.)
