COVID Surge in Maharashtra: 23,179 New Cases, Death Toll up by 84

Maharashtra on Wednesday, 17 March, reported 23,179 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 23,70,507. The death toll increased by 84 to 53,080.

The cases in the state have been rising since the last few days, leading to restrictions imposed in several areas. In a briefing on Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 60 percent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra.

India has seen a nearly 43 percent week-on-week increase in new coronavirus cases and a nearly 37 percent week-on-week increase in new deaths, Bhushan said during a government briefing on Wednesday, 17 March.

The lowest point of daily coronavirus cases count was on 9 February, he said, adding that 70 districts across 16 states have seen an increase in infections by 150 percent in 15 days, from 1 to 15 March.