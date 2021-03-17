COVID Surge in Maharashtra: 23,179 New Cases, Death Toll up by 84

Maharashtra on Wednesday, 17 March, reported 23,179 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 23,70,507. The death toll increased by 84 to 53,080.
The cases in the state have been rising since the last few days, leading to restrictions imposed in several areas. In a briefing on Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 60 percent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra.
India has seen a nearly 43 percent week-on-week increase in new coronavirus cases and a nearly 37 percent week-on-week increase in new deaths, Bhushan said during a government briefing on Wednesday, 17 March.
The lowest point of daily coronavirus cases count was on 9 February, he said, adding that 70 districts across 16 states have seen an increase in infections by 150 percent in 15 days, from 1 to 15 March.
PM Modi Leads Meet To Discuss Rising COVID Cases
Amid the ongoing rise in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all states and Union territories on Wednesday, 17 March, and said that the emerging second wave of COVID-19 will have to be stopped immediately.
PM Modi said that quick and decisive steps will have to be taken to prevent the surge in several states.
“Cases have suddenly started increasing in some states. The respective chief ministers have also expressed concern. The positivity rate in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh is very high,” said PM Modi. Adding that, even as the vaccination drive is underway, some states have had to impose lockdowns in several districts.
“A rise is being seen in many districts that had protected themselves so far and were considered safe-zones. Seventy districts of the country have seen more than a 150 percent increase in cases, in the last few weeks. If we don't stop it here, a situation of nationwide outbreak can come up,” he said.
Meanwhile, 536 new cases were recorded in Delhi, with the death toll rising by three to 10,948.
Published: 17 Mar 2021,08:33 PM IST