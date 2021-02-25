225 Students Test COVID-Positive in Boarding School in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded the biggest spike in four months with over 8,800 new cases in a single day.

It also reported 80 deaths on Wednesday. The number of coronavirus cases in the state is at 21,21,119 and 51,937 have succumbed to the virus so far.

Mumbai Police have warned people of strict measures if the virus protocol and restrictions are not followed.

The state government has also said that the decision on another lockdown would be taken on the basis of public behaviour in the next few days.

(With inputs from IANS & NDTV)