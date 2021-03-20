Centre Asks Serum Institute for 10 Cr Doses of Covishield Vaccine

The Centre on Friday, 19 March, asked Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacturer 10 crore doses of the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 as it prepares to accelerate the vaccination drive in the country.
The Centre had procured 6.6 crore doses of Covishield for the first phase of vaccination where healthcare workers and front-line workers were inoculated and another subsequent order of 10 crore doses was made to vaccinate the elderly. SII officials said that the first batch of vaccines has been delivered to the government, reported The Indian Express.
SII has also been producing and providing Covishield to several poor nations though the GAVI-led COVAX, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the World Health Organization (WHO). According to officials, it is likely that more than 70 countries have already received the vaccine.
So far, 4.20 crore doses of corona vaccines have been administered in the country since the drive began on 16 January after approval for Covishield and Covaxin.
More than 18.16 lakh doses were administered on a single day on Friday.
