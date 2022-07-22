Climate Change: Summer Heatwaves To Double or Quadruple by 2100: Report

Referring to the Paris Agreement on climate change, the report noted that although policy actions differ in different nations, the agreement was signed by all governments in the region.

However, it warned that South Asia is significantly lagging behind in terms of climate change reforms and mitigation in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has also ensured a reduction in climate-related investments, it said.

Aditi Mukherji, Principal Researcher, International Water Management Institute (IWMI), said, “In South Asia, the average temperature rise has been a little less than the global average temperature because of the cooling effect of aerosols, including short-lived climate pollutants. But it has its own negative health and agricultural consequences.”

Noting that the future outlook is bleak, the report said that extreme events like intense heat, protracted droughts, and floods are occurring more frequently and with more intensity.