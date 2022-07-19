Indian American Nahid Bhadelia On White House COVID-19 Response Team

Nahid Bhadelia, Indian American infectious diseases physician, has been appointed as the Senior Policy Advisor for Global COVID Response at the White House.

Currently on sabbatical from her full-time position as the Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Boston University's School of Medicine, Bhadelia was named to the Global COVID Response team by US President Joe Biden.

Biden created this team in order to respond strategically to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. At present, the response team is led by Dr. Ashish Jha who is the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. Jha is also on a short-term leave from the Brown University School of Public Health, where he serves as the Dean.

Bhadelia announced in a tweet that she had some "big personal news."