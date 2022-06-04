ADVERTISEMENT

Heat Wave: Temperatures to Rise in Pockets Over Northwest & Central India

On Saturday and Sunday, most parts of North India will also see a heatwave.

The Quint
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
Heat Wave: Temperatures to Rise in Pockets Over Northwest & Central India
i

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted likely heatwaves in isolated pockets over Northwest & Central India during next 2-3 days, starting Saturday.

On Saturday and Sunday, most parts of North India will also see a heatwave. However, this will subside Monday onwards, but in the central, northwestern states it is likely to continue till 8 June 2022.

Also Read

Experts Slam ‘Hasty’ Declaration of Monsoon Onset Over Kerala by IMD

Experts Slam ‘Hasty’ Declaration of Monsoon Onset Over Kerala by IMD
Also Read

Explained | How Is Climate Change Impacting India's Heatwaves

Explained | How Is Climate Change Impacting India's Heatwaves
ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall predictions have been made for southern and northeastern states. Increase in rainfall is likely over South Peninsular India from 7 June and intense spells are likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days.

Also Read

India 2022 Heatwave: Climate Change Made it Hotter and 30 Times More Likely

India 2022 Heatwave: Climate Change Made it Hotter and 30 Times More Likely

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×