Explained | How Is Climate Change Impacting India's Heatwaves

India has been battling probably the worst heatwave in its history, with scorching day temperatures baking almost 15 states of the country during the first week of May. Series of heat waves in India and neighbouring Pakistan have made headlines globally for unprecedented temperatures.

March has been recorded as the hottest in 122 years from 1901-2022. April was not far behind, with Northwest and Central India being the hottest in the same time period. Overall, it was the fourth hottest April the country has witnessed. March recorded three days of heatwave against the normal of one day.