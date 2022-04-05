IPCC Climate Report Fully Supports India’s View for Developing Nations: Centre

The report states that global emissions can be halved by 2030 with significant changes in the energy sector, which would have to include a major reduction in the use of fossil fuels. The world must begin phasing out fossil fuel infrastructure and existing infrastructure alone will make the 1.5 degree Celsius target impossible to reach, it pointed out.

"Pre-2020 emissions reduction in developed countries have been insufficient in comparison to the developing world's needs for sustainable development. Both historical cumulative emissions and per capita annual emissions show that India's role (as part of South Asia) is minimal," he said.

While emissions in the last decade were the highest in human history, many emission-reduction opportunities are available at low cost, and emission reductions and development can both be realised by shifting development pathways, the report has said.