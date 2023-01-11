Delhi Court Denies Bail to Shankar Mishra, Accused in Air India Urination Case

On Wednesday, 11 January, a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of Shankar Mishra, who was accused of urinating on an elderly woman on an Air India flight in November 2022, under the influence of alcohol.

The order was passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg at the Patiala House Court.

The court’s stance: The bail was strongly opposed by the court as well as the complainant.

The court said, “The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated.”

What was Mishra’s Defence? Mishra’s lawyer, Advocate Manu Sharma, said that Mishra was in an inebriated condition when he did that. Sharma added that considering the age of the complainant and that of the accused, the act of unzipping was not out of sexual desire.